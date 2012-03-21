March 21 U.S. bank JPMorgan has agreed
to buy a 19.9 percent stake in Chinese trust company Bridge
Trust Co, according to media reports.
Bridge Trust is based in Zhengzhou and is majority owned by
a state-controlled company China Power Investment Financial Co,
the Journal said.
It did not mention the value of the acquisition.
The deal requires approval from the China Banking Regulatory
Commission, which is expected in the second quarter, the paper
said.
Foreign investment in China's trust companies is limited to
20 percent.
In a separate report, the Financial Times said JPMorgan
plans to help Bridge Trust originate, structure and distribute
products that will be sold to the firm's growing base of wealthy
individuals.
JPMorgan declined to comment to Reuters on the media
reports.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Kim Coghill)