LONDON May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2
billion-plus trading loss stems from an embarrassment of riches,
as like other banks that came out well from the financial crisis
it has surplus money burning a hole in its pocket.
Safe-haven banks - a category which also includes Britain's
HSBC Holdings Plc - are few and far between and have
attracted a flood of client deposits, saddling them with the
task of putting the money to work in a market where interest
rates are close to zero.
The job of managing this liquidity is a normally staid
function which sits close to a bank's treasury department.
But in the case of JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office (CIO)
- roughly 40 traders plus support staff - the unit had become an
increasingly important money-spinner for the Wall Street bank,
possibly blinding management to the vast risks it carried.
That was brought home to JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie
Dimon last week, when he admitted to having egg on his face as a
result of the CIO's huge losses stemming from a series of
disastrous derivatives trades.
The losses have raised questions over how a bank which had
been held up as a model of risk management good practice could
have come unstuck.
The answer, some experts say, lies in the way the CIO was
set up.
A CIO-type unit may not be subject to the same position
limits as those that apply to the bank's trading divisions, said
Julia Black, a professor at the London School of Economics.
Supervision may not be as tight and personnel may not have
the same level of trading expertise, she added.
"I don't know whether any of these were the case in
JPMorgan, but if I were regulating it or if I were on its board,
then those are the types of questions I'd want to know answers
to," said Black, a specialist in financial regulation.
SURPLUS OF DEPOSITS
Part of JPMorgan's problem was the sheer scale of its excess
deposits of more than $400 billion. Its deposits jumped by
almost $200 billion in 2011 to $1.1 trillion, leaving its share
of loans to deposits at 64 percent, one of the lowest in the
world, and down from 75 percent at the end of 2010.
A loan to deposits ratio below 100 percent means a bank has
more cash from deposits than loans outstanding, a sign of
conservative financing.
Other banks with a hefty cash surplus include big Canadian
names such as Royal Bank of Canada and Scotiabank
, as well as Japanese banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ
and Sumitomo Mitsui.
In the United States and Europe, the picture is mixed.
Wells Fargo's last customer loans-to-deposits ratio
was 88 percent, while HSBC's was 75 percent, Standard
Chartered's 76 percent and Deutsche Bank's
69 percent.
JPMorgan's CIO head Ina Drew retired on Monday in the wake
of the losses and sources have said Achilles Macris, who ran the
business in Europe, was also on his way out.
The departures come after years of success. The unit
generated $6.8 billion in revenue from the second quarter of
2010 to the first quarter 2012, according to a note last week by
British analytics firm Tricumen.
"So, while Jamie Dimon would doubtless like to wish away
this incident, we suspect he would not want to wish away the
unit," Tricumen said.
The maximum amount of money JPMorgan expected the unit could
lose in one day - the so-called Value at Risk, or VaR, measure -
is comparable to that in its entire investment bank, the bank's
annual report shows.
For instance, at the end of last year, VaR in the unit stood
at $77 million, while that in its combined trading and credit
portfolio in the investment bank was $76 million.
The numbers also show why VaR figures have come under
pressure as a risk gauge, as they are far lower than the losses
the unit may rack up as a consequence of the debacle, which
could reach $3 billion or more.
PROP IN DISGUISE?
Many banks have parked excess deposits at central banks or
bought government bonds, which are low risk and liquid but
deliver little yield. They can make more from lending to other
banks, but the euro zone crisis has shown that isn't risk-free
either.
HSBC is one of the few banks which has combined risk and
liquidity management functions in one unit. Most other banks
have these functions spread throughout their different
departments.
HSBC's unit, called Balance Sheet Management, has become a
big earner, bringing in $1.3 billion in revenue in the first
quarter of this year.
It has earned $13 billion in the past three years, though
its income has fallen in each of the last two years as it
struggled to replace higher-yielding positions. It is seen as
conservatively run, and not allowed to invest in synthetic
products, an analyst said.
JPMorgan was the more aggressive of the two by far, allowing
its credit desk in London - run by Bruno Iksil, nicknamed "The
Whale" - to dominate markets whenever it took positions.
Its losses have rekindled the debate about the Volcker rule,
the draft U.S. law which would bar investment banks from
proprietary trading, the risky practice of betting in financial
markets with their own money to make a profit.
The investments in the CIO unit were at the same time hedges
against losses in JPMorgan's credit portfolio, but these are
often hard to discriminate from prop trades.
"It's not prop trading as such, you're hedging off against
client positions ... (but) you trade as (if you are) a prop
desk," said one person who had worked in the CIO unit.
But some bankers at rival organisations were doubtful that
JPMorgan was furtively doing prop trading.
"Risk management for one of the biggest banks in the world
is going to appear massive," said a senior banker at a rival
organisation, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
"From what you read about Jamie Dimon, he runs a pretty
tight ship, so my guess is (would he) allow punting in the
treasury function? No," the person said. "Would he be very
aggressive at hedging? I bet that's what it is."
(Additional reporting by Christopher Whittall at IFR; Editing
by Alexander Smith and David Holmes)