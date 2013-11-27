NEW YORK/LONDON Nov 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co
decided in May to divest its Henry Bath metal
warehousing company after a three-year struggle to conform the
business to banking regulations, according to letters received
by Reuters through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Here is a timeline of the significant events surrounding
JPMorgan's negotiations with the Federal Reserve after the bank
bought the business in 2010.
JPMorgan put its entire physical commodities trading
business up for sale in July.
July 1, 2010 - JPMorgan acquires Henry Bath as part of its RBS
Sempra purchase. Has two years under the Bank Holding Company
Act to either sell the business or conform it as a passive
merchant banking investment without operational control.
October 2010 - JPMorgan announces plans to launch a physically
backed copper exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would use the
metal as collateral stored in Henry Bath warehouses.
February 2012 - Reuters reports JPMorgan has drawn up a strategy
to build a big metals stockpile in two Henry Bath locations and
is trucking aluminum from a Glencore-owned warehouse to its own
in Rotterdam.
June 29, 2012 - JPMorgan's commodity arm (JPMC) requests a
one-year extension to the period it can hold Henry Bath, to
"provide adequate time for JPMC to complete the necessary steps
to conform its holding in Henry Bath to the requirements of
merchant banking."
Aug. 16, 2012 - Following conversations with Federal Reserve
board staff, JPMC resubmits application. JPMC now requests a
three-year extension.
Nov. 16, 2012 - Federal Reserve approves a one-year extension to
July 1, 2013. As a condition of the extension, the Fed asks JPMC
to file a detailed plan by Dec. 16, 2012 showing how it will
conform to a merchant banking authority or divest Henry Bath by
the summer. The Fed also requests that JPMC file quarterly
reports detailing what it has done to conform, or divest the
Henry Bath asset in accordance with this plan.
Dec. 13, 2012 - JPMC files first quarterly report on what it has
done to conform or divest Henry Bath.
March 27, 2013 - JPMC files second quarterly report to Fed
detailing what it has done so far. The letter says the bank is
trying to arrange a sale, and is working to dilute the
percentage of metal in Henry Bath warehouses owned by JPMC.
"Strategic discussions with third parties, including various
financial institutions, regarding and outright sale of a portion
of JPMC's equity interest are continuing," the letter states.
"In addition, discussions have taken place with commodities
companies regarding terms of arrangements to store significant
quantities of metals in HB-operated warehouses, the effect of
which if they were to be executed would be to decrease the
average percentage holdings of metals in such warehouses that is
owned by JPMC."
April 9, 2013 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York and JPMC
lawyers hold a call.
May 1, 2013 - JPMC requests an additional one-year period, until
June 30, 2014, to divest Henry Bath. All references to
attempting to conform Henry Bath to a merchant banking
investment have been dropped from the letter. "This extension
will provide time for JPMC to continue efforts to divest Henry
Bath."
May 20, 2013 - JPMC files Henry Bath divestiture plan for the
first time. The Fed had originally requested the divestiture
plan be filed by Dec. 16, 2012.
May 7, 2013 - Federal Reserve Bank of New York and JPMC lawyers
discuss the issue on a call.
June 27, 2013 - JPMC asks the London Metal Exchange to delist 21
warehouses, reducing its number of warehouses worldwide in the
LME system to about 75.
July 11, 2013 - Federal Reserve grants a one-year extension of
JPMC's approval to own Henry Bath, which will expire July 1,
2014. As a condition of the extension, the Fed asks JPMC to file
an updated plan by Aug. 1, 2013 showing how it will conform, or
divest Henry Bath by the following summer. The Fed also requests
that JPMC continues filing quarterly reports detailing what it
has done to conform or divest the Henry Bath assets in
accordance with this plan.
July 23, 2013 - The powerful U.S. Senate Banking committee puts
Wall Street's multibillion-dollar commodity trading operations
under the political spotlight during a hearing.
July 24, 2013 - The U.S. Department of Justice starts a
preliminary probe into the metals warehousing industry following
complaints that storage firms owned by Wall Street banks and
major traders have inflated prices.
July 26, 2013 - JPMC announces it is selling its physical
commodities business, including Henry Bath.
July 30, 2013 - FERC announces $410 million settlement with JPMC
over allegations the bank manipulated California and Midwest
electricity prices through its physical commodity traders and
power generation assets.
Aug. 5, 2013 - JPMorgan is named alongside other warehouse
owners and the London Metal Exchange in a series of U.S. class
action lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behavior in aluminum
warehousing.
Aug. 12, 2013 - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
subpoenas major metals warehousing firms, including
Switzerland-based commodities giant Glencore, seeking documents
and communications from the last three years as part of an
inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices.