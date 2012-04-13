(Recasts with commodity prices moves in Q1; JPMorgan's resurgence in commodities and peer risk comparison table)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co's risk in commodities trading was a touch higher in the first quarter versus the fourth, as raw materials prices gained slightly on the average, quarterly results on Friday showed.

But compared to the first quarter of 2011, risk levels in commodities at the No. 1 U.S. bank were up more than 60 percent. They were also at their highest since the third quarter of 2009, indicating the big push toward commodities trading made by the Wall Street bank over the past two years.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said its Value-at-Risk in commodities averaged $21 million per day in the first three months of the year, versus $20 million in the final quarter of 2011.

Value-at-Risk, or VaR, is an industry term for the maximum amount of money a financial institution is willing to lose on a day for trading a particular asset class.

JPMorgan's slightly higher commodities VaR for the first quarter was in line with the modest gains reflected for the period by the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. The CRB, a global commodities benchmark, ended the quarter up 1 percent as steep price gains in gasoline, soybeans and copper were offset by sharp drops in natural gas and coffee.

The $21 million commodities risk cited by JPMorgan for the first quarter was two-thirds more than the $13 million in the first quarter of 2011. It was also the highest commodities VaR for the bank since the third quarter of 2009, when risk for that category last peaked at $23 million.

A relative late comer to commodities trading compared to established peers such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan achieved record revenues above $2.8 billion in the business last year, propelling it above its archrivals.

JPMorgan's aggressive push towards commodities began in 2010 as big Wall Street banks started winding down risky proprietary trading desks to comply with new U.S. financial laws, that also caused them to lose some of their best trading talents to merchant commodity firms. Banks that have tried to stay in commodities by servicing client orders have also been hurt by whipsaw market volatility that has cut into trading and hedging activity.

JPMorgan, usually the first major U.S. bank to report earning in a quarter, said its net profit in the first quarter fell 3 percent, but it still beat forecasts, thanks largely to a rebound in investment banking revenues.

In the fourth quarter, it was the only major Wall Street bank to have a significantly higher commodities VaR when its risk levels jumped 33 percent from the third quarter of 2011.

Commodities VaR at leading Wall Street banks over the past two years(in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

1Q12 4Q11 3Q11 2Q11 1Q11 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10 1Q10 JPMorgan Chase 21 20 15 16 13 14 13 20 15 Morgan Stanley n/a 28 32 29 33 26 30 29 27 Goldman Sachs n/a 26 25 39 37 23 29 32 49 *Citigroup n/a n/a 22 25 23 27 26 21 18 *Bank of America n/a n/a 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2 22.2

* Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have announced fourth quarter results, but VaR numbers are reported later in separate filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)