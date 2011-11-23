BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
SINGAPORE Nov 23 JPMorgan Chase has downgraded commodities to underweight, saying policy failures in the United States and Europe have darkened the outlook for the next six months.
The failure of a U.S. congressional committee on reaching an agreement on budget reduction will impose risk of more credit rating cuts for markets, the bank said in a research note dated Nov. 22. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement