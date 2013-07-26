By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, July 26 JP Morgan Chase & Co
is exiting physical commodities trading, the bank said in a
surprise statement on Friday, as Wall Street's role in the
trading of raw materials comes under intense political and
regulatory pressure.
Wall Street's biggest bank said an "internal review" had
concluded it should pursue "strategic alternatives" for its
physical commodities operations, which includes assets like its
Henry Bath metals warehousing subsidiary and a vast global team
trading everything from African crude to Canadian natural gas.
The firm will explore "a sale, spinoff or strategic
partnership" for its physical arm, the statement said. It said
the bank remained "fully committed" to its traditional financial
commodity business, including trading derivatives and its
activities in precious metals.
The bank's announcement follows a week of unprecedented
scrutiny of Wall Street's commodity operations, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said last Friday it was reviewing a landmark
2003 decision that allowed commercial banks to trade in physical
markets to "complement" their financial activity.
The move also comes as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon strives
to put the bank back on course after a series of costly trading
moves and regulatory run-ins, including a potential $410 million
settlement over alleged power market manipulation.
The decision is a sharp reversal for the bank that had
pushed aggressively into the sector since 2008, when it first
acquired a host of physical trading assets and expertise through
its acquisition of Bear Stearns during the financial crisis.
That was followed by the acquisition of RBS Sempra
Commodities in 2010, allowing the bank to quickly challenge
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for the title of
largest commodity business on Wall Street.
A spokesman for JPMorgan did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
The move will also bring questions about the future for
Blythe Masters, the architect of JPMorgan's growth in
commodities and one of the most famous women on Wall Street.
VAST OPERATION
The review had been under way since at least February,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The bank concluded that the profits from the business were
too slight to be worth the risks and costs of dealing with
regulators in multiple jurisdictions, the person said. Another
reason for the exit: Unlike the bank's traditional commodities
trading, this business does not provide services that the bank's
usual corporate customers want.
Bank officials believe the physical business will be more
valuable to another owner that is not coming under as much
scrutiny as the banking giant, the person said.
At its peak, JPMorgan's global commodity operation was
considered the largest on Wall Street, supplying crude oil to
the biggest refinery on the East Coast and holding enough
electricity contracts to light Indiana's 2.8 million homes. It
was one of the 10 largest U.S. natural gas traders.
Although the division's $2.4 billion in reported revenue
last year exceeded those of the commodities divisions of
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combined, some have questioned
its profitability given the costs involved in running a large
logistical operation.
The about-face comes after a bumpy ride in the markets.
After the Sempra acquisition, the bank appeared to struggle
integrating the entrepreneurial trading unit into a storied Wall
Street institution, and a number of senior traders left. That
same year a bad trade in coal markets lost hundreds of millions
of dollars, which Masters called a "rookie error."
Already under pressure in Washington because of its size and
for its $6.2 billion "London Whale" loss on derivatives trades
last year, it suffered a fresh blow several months ago as the
U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) prepared to
charge its power traders with manipulating markets.
Most recently the group's investment in warehousing firm
Henry Bath has been attacked by metals consumers for distorting
markets and driving up prices. The Department of Justice and the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also both
launched probes into metal warehousing.
The bank has already scaled back its power business and sold
off half of its power trading contracts, Reuters reported
earlier this week. Earlier this month its longtime global oil
trading head Jeff Frase left the bank.
"This could be good news for consumers and taxpayers," said
Senator Sherrod Brown, the Chairman of the Senate Banking
Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection,
after JPMorgan's announcement on Friday.
"Banks should focus on core banking activities. Our economy
is strengthened when financial conflicts of interest and
financial risk are reduced," he said.
Brown who held a hearing on banks and commodities this week.
ENDING CONTROVERSY
Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank's bank stock analyst Matt
O'Connor said that tougher regulation of physical commodities
would only have a modest impact on the bank's earnings.
Following a meeting with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, he wrote
that physical commodity trading might be around 5 to 10 percent
of total fixed income, currency and commodity trading revenue
(FICC). He estimated overall commodity trading at the bank at
around 15 percent of FICC.
In sum, that would mean that trading in physical commodities
probably generates less than 2 percent of JPMorgan's total
revenue.
The decision to move out of the raw materials trade comes
months after Dimon vowed to resolve multiple government
investigations and correct problems that regulators have found.
Big banks are taking a more conciliatory stance in general
with regulators who continue to impose new rules more than five
years after the start of the financial crisis.
Calls for legislation to limit the scope of dealings by big
banks or even break them up have increased this year and caught
the attention of bank executives and investors.
JPMorgan shares ended down 0.8 percent at $56.05 on Friday.
CROWDED MARKET FOR TRADE HOUSES
The bank's commodity business will come enter an already
crowded market.
Morgan Stanley, facing even tougher regulatory pressure over
its vast oil division, has been trying to sell its commodities
division without success since last year. Hetco, the physical
trading shop half owned by Hess Corp, is also in the
midst of being sold as Hess is split up. And the energy trading
unit of Omaha, Nebraska-based Gavilon may also be for sale after
Marubeni Corp excluded it from its takeover of the
grains trader this year.
Industry executives say that there are two likely types of
buyers for these vast, capital-intensive businesses: private
equity groups like Carlyle Group, which have recently
moved into the space, and sovereign wealth funds like that of
Qatar.
But the group could also be a target for one of several
merchant traders looking to quickly expand into metals and
energy markets.
Freepoint Commodities, a privately owned merchant founded by
the original Sempra executives, bought back a metals
concentrates business from JPMorgan last year. Australian bank
Macquarie Group, which faces less regulatory pressure
because it does not have commercial banking operations in the
United States, has also become a large presence in U.S. energy
markets.