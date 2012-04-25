* Glass Lewis recommends investors vote for plan
* Less chance of rebuke like Citigroup suffered
April 25 Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co
have won a key endorsement for how they paid Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon and other topic executives last year.
Glass, Lewis & Co, an advisor to institutional investors,
recommended in a report dated Tuesday that shareholders approve
JPMorgan's executive compensation practices in an advisory
ballot scheduled for the May 15 annual meeting in Tampa,
Florida.
The recommendation reduces the chances that shareholders
will rebuke bank officials over pay as happened last week in an
advisory vote at the annual meeting of Citigroup Inc.
Glass Lewis had said Citigroup investors should disapprove of
how the bank paid CEO Vikram Pandit $15 million last year.
The new report commended the JPMorgan board for having
"adequately aligned executive pay and corporate performance" in
the past year. The board paid attention to shareholder concerns,
Glass Lewis said, by better explaining its decisions following a
decline in approval last year as the percentage of votes cast in
favor of the pay practices fell to about 72 percent from 96
percent in 2010.
The advisory firm, however, criticized the JPMorgan board
for not using "an objective, formula-based approach" to setting
executive compensation.
Dimon was paid $23.1 million in 2011, according to the
company's proxy document.
Another advisory firm, ISS Proxy Advisory Services, is still
working on its JPMorgan analysis, a spokeswoman said.
