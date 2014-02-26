Feb 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance
chief has quit the largest U.S. bank, roughly a year after being
appointed to the position, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday.
Chief Compliance Officer Cindy Armine is expected to take a
job at payment processor First Data Corp, the report said,
citing people familiar with the matter. ()
JPMorgan could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Last year, the company agreed to about $20 billion in
settlements to clear up legal claims. The deals covered claims
about mortgage issues, as well as derivatives and power trading.
According to the WSJ report, the bank's Chief Administrative
Officer, Lou Rauchenberger, has been appointed as interim chief
compliance officer and the company is looking for a permanent
replacement.
Earlier on Tuesday, the JPMorgan announced 8,000 jobs cuts
and lowered its 2014 profit target, hurt by weakness in its
mortgage and trading business.