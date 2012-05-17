(Recasts top of story, adds Levin comments and background)
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON May 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has agreed to testify before
Congress over the bank's recent trading losses, which have
ignited a political debate over whether large U.S. banks need to
be reined in by regulators or new laws.
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson said in a
statement on Thursday that his panel will invite Dimon to appear
before Congress.
He did not say on what date the committee wants Dimon to
testify but that it would follow a set of hearings with
regulators on the trades and efforts to implement Wall Street
reforms that will conclude on June 6.
"As always, we will continue to be open and transparent with
our regulators and Congress," JPMorgan spokesman Kristin Lemkau
said in a statement. She said Dimon will appear before the
panel.
Last week JPMorgan announced that it has suffered at least
$2 billion in losses due to trades that went bad.
Johnson said committee staff has been discussing the losses
with regulators and the bank since they were disclosed and have
determined Dimon should testify.
Critics of Wall Street have pointed to the trades as
evidence that reforms called for under the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law should be strictly enforced once
finalized.
Two regional Federal Reserve presidents have said the losses
underscore the point that banks like JPMorgan are too big to
manage and should be broken up. [ID: nL1E8GHC66]
These reactions are being dismissed by some analysts and
lawmakers as an over reaction since the bank's stability has not
been put at risk.
"Even with this loss, I believe they're one of the most
profitable financial institutions in the country and unless the
facts are diametrically different from what we've heard, there
is no risk from this loss to depositors or to tax payers," House
Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON WRANGLING
The JPMorgan losses have, in particular, put a renewed focus
on whether regulators should tighten the so-called Volcker rule
that will restrict bank trading activities. A proposed rule was
released in October and a final version is expected later this
year.
The restrictions will ban banks from proprietary trading, or
trades that are made solely for their own profit, and greatly
limit their ability to invest in hedge funds.
The crackdown is named after former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker who championed the idea.
Its supporters say banks that receive federal backstops,
such as deposit insurance, should not make risky trades that
could endanger deposits and possibly taxpayer money.
Banks have lobbied the issue heavily saying if the
restrictions are too tightly drawn they will negatively impact
financial markets and make it harder, for instance, for
companies in a variety of businesses to raise funds.
Democratic Senators Carl Levin and Jeff Merkley, who
authored the Volcker rule language in Dodd-Frank, said the
October proposal creates a loophole in the crackdown because it
would give banks the latitude to hedge against portfolio risk as
opposed to individual positions.
They have been publicly pressuring regulators to tighten the
rule since the trading losses were announced.
In a sign of the political importance surrounding the issue,
Levin told reporters on Thursday that White House National
Economic Council Director Gene Sperling called him this week to
discuss the Volcker rule. Levin said he urged Sperling to have
the White House speak out on the need to tighten the hedging
language.
The rule is being written by the federal banking regulators,
the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, all of which are independent regulators.
Under Dodd-Frank, the Treasury Department is suppose to
coordinate the rule writing and Levin has previously said he
believes the department pushed for the broader hedging exemption
allowed under the October proposal.
On Thursday, he said Sperling had assured him that is not
the case and that Treasury has only tried to coordinate
discussions.
"I accepted that," he said.
One regulator has come out publicly in favor of tightening
the October proposal.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler wants a final rule to bar
portfolio hedging, his spokesman Steve Adamske said.
(Additional reporting by David Henry and Alexandra Alper;
Editing by Neil Stempleman)