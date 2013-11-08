Nov 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co expects to
complete its previously announced plan to eliminate 4,000 jobs
from its consumer business by year-end, 12 months ahead of
schedule, a bank executive said on Friday.
JPMorgan is increasingly using electronic tools, such as
mobile deposits, online accounts and advanced teller machines,
to handle basic consumer transactions and reduce the need for
staff in its 5,652 branches, said Gordon Smith, chief executive
of the company's Chase Consumer & Community Banking unit, which
accounts for roughly half of JPMorgan's revenue and profit.
Smith, speaking at a conference of institutional investors
in Boston, said the company also will have reduced 11,000
positions from its mortgage operations by year-end, compared
with its plan to bring down headcount by 13,000 to 15,000 by the
end of 2014.
Smith's entire unit, which includes branches, mortgage
lending and credit cards, employed 156,000 people at the end of
September.
JPMorgan, like other banks, is under increased pressure from
investors to cut expenses because revenue is down due to low
interest rates, weak loan demand and tighter regulations on
fees. The need for mortgage staff has fallen sharply with this
year's drop in refinancing and with workouts of loans that went
bad when house prices fell a few years ago.
Smith vowed, however, that the company will continue to
invest in upgrading its branches and attracting more deposits in
anticipation of a time when interest rates rise and a stronger
economy encourages more borrowing.
Consumer banking operating expenses, aside from those for
mortgages, should rise this year by 2.5 percent, less than the 3
percent target, Smith said.