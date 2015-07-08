(Adds details, future probes)
By Karen Freifeld
July 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $136
million and reform its credit card debt collection practices as
part of a joint state-federal settlement of a probe that found
it had acted illegally, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.
The bank will also pay at least $50 million in consumer
refunds and $30 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency in a related action, authorities said.
"This is a good, strong settlement that's going to help a
lot of people," Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who helped
lead the probe, said on a conference call with reporters.
An investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
and state attorneys general showed the nation's largest bank had
subjected consumers to collections for accounts that were not
theirs, contained erroneous amounts, or were uncollectible, the
authorities said.
Chase relied on robo-signing and other discredited methods
to pursue consumers and gave inaccurate information to debt
buyers, the authorities said. Robo-signing refers to the signing
of mass quantities of documents without reviewing records.
As part of the settlement, Chase agreed to reform the bank's
credit card collection practices and debt sales. The deal also
bars Chase's debt buyers from reselling consumer debts to other
purchasers, the authorities said.
The CFPB, 47 states and the District of Columbia joined in
the settlements, which were first reported by Reuters on
Tuesday.
California and Mississippi, which have lawsuits against
JPMorgan over its debt collection practices, did not
participate. Nor did Wyoming, authorities said.
JPMorgan said the settlement related to practices stopped
years ago. "We are pleased to resolve these legacy issues and
are working to complete our remediation of affected credit card
customers," the bank said in a statement.
The states will split some $95 million, while the CFPB will
get $30 million. Another $11 million will go to the states that
led the investigation and settlement negotiations, the attorneys
general said.
As part of the deal, the bank will cease collection actions
on some 528,000 consumers it won judgments against between 2009
and mid-2014.
Many of the same issues were included in a 2013 consent
order with the OCC.
The bank stopped filing credit card collection lawsuits in
2011.
Iowa's Miller said he didn't think improper debt collection
practices were unique to JPMorgan Chase and that other companies
would be pursued.
