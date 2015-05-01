By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 U.S. prosecutors said Friday
their efforts extradite from Spain a former JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive charged in connection with the bank's $6.2
billion "London Whale" scandal had hit a dead end.
In a filing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said
Spanish authorities have decided not to appeal an April 23
ruling by a court rejecting the extradition to the United States
of Javier Martin-Artajo, a Spanish citizen.
The filing came in a civil lawsuit brought in 2013 by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Martin-Artajo
and another trader, Julien Grout, who were charged criminally at
the same time.
The Spanish court's decision effectively has left both men
out of U.S. prosecutors' reach. Grout lives in France, which
does extradite its own citizens.
With extradition off the table, prosecutors under Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said they no longer are seeking to
delay depositions in the SEC's case.
But prosecutors said they would support the SEC's bid for a
court order requiring the defendants sit for depositions in New
York.
The SEC in its own letter on Thursday said the men, who
would likely invoke their Fifth Amendment right against
self-incrimination, are not willing to be deposed, and
Martin-Artajo's lawyer has said any deposition must be in
Europe.
But the SEC said the men "should not be able to dictate
whether and where their depositions take place simply because
they are fugitives," even if they fear being arrested by coming
to New York.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels is scheduled to hear
arguments on the request on May 8. Martin-Artajo's lawyer
declined comment, while Grout's did not respond to requests for
comment.
Martin-Artajo and Grout were indicted in 2013 on five
counts, including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.
Prosecutors said the duo hid losses within JPMorgan's chief
investment office in London by marking positions in a credit
derivatives portfolio at inflated prices.
Those losses were part of an overall $6.2 billion trading
loss suffered by the bank centered on Bruno Iksil, the former
trader known as the London Whale. Martin-Artajo supervised
Iksil, while Grout worked for Iksil.
Both men deny wrongdoing. In 2013, JPMorgan agreed to pay
more than $1 billion to settle U.S. and British regulatory
probes into the London Whale losses and admitted wrongdoing.
The cases in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, are U.S. v. Martin-Artajo, No. 13-cr-00707, and Securities
and Exchange Commission v. Martin-Artajo, No. 13-05677.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and David Gregorio)