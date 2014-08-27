Aug 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co and at least
one other bank were attacked by Russian hackers in mid-August
and the FBI is investigating whether the assault was in
retaliation for U.S.-government sponsored sanctions against the
country, according to a report by Bloomberg News citing two
unnamed sources.
The attack resulted in the loss of sensitive data and
authorities are investigating whether it was linked to recent
infiltrations of major European banks, the report said, citing
one of the sources.
JPMorgan, in response to a call for comment on the story,
said in a statement: "Companies of our size unfortunately
experience cyber attacks nearly every day. We have multiple,
layers of defense to counteract any threats and constantly
monitor fraud levels."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)