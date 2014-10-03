BOSTON Oct 3 The 83 million customer records
that hackers stole from JPMorgan Chase & Co could fuel
years of fraud, as criminals use the information to "phish" for
customer passwords and ferret out other accounts that consumers
may have, cybercrime researchers said on Friday.
The No. 1 U.S. bank by assets said on Thursday in a
regulatory filing that customer names, addresses, phone numbers
and email addresses were taken in the attack that the bank said
surfaced in August. It added that it was
continuing to investigate the matter and that customers would
not be liable for any unauthorized transactions that were
promptly reported to the bank.
The bank said it has not seen any rise in fraud in the wake
of the discoveries, but security researchers said the
information that hackers stole, such as addresses, tends to
change relatively slowly, which gives criminals a long time to
use it.
Their first step will likely be to use the information to
send emails to customers purporting to be from JPMorgan Chase.
Links embedded in those emails could be used to con customers
out of their passwords, a practice known as "phishing."
"Hackers might send out emails saying 'Your JPMorgan Chase
account has been breached, please log into our portal and enter
your information,'" said Alex Holden, chief executive of Hold
Security, a cybersecurity firm that monitors trade in stolen
credentials.
The bank's letter to account holders on its website mid-day
on Friday made no mention of "phishing", but it linked to a
"frequently asked questions" document whose last answer warned
about "phishing". JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said the
bank is making the warning more prominent on its website.
"The risk is phishing" Wexler said, adding that people
should be on the lookout. She said that there is no evidence
that account numbers, passwords, user IDs, birthdays, or Social
Security numbers were taken.
The stolen data is likely to end up being sold on
underground cybercrime exchanges to fraudsters who will use it
for "phishing" and other schemes. Holden said it is likely to be
broken up into groups based on categories such as zip codes,
with wealthy demographics going for higher rates. He estimates
that lots of varying sizes would sell for between $1,000 and
$15,000, with each of them being resold multiple times.
Such information can be used to craft "phishing" emails to
seek other types of online accounts, beyond the initial firm
that was breached, particularly when combined with personal
details from social networking sites such as Facebook,
Google, LinkedIn and Twitter,
security researchers warned. Details from social media profiles
can provide criminals with rich information that they can use to
craft convincing "phishing" emails, including information about
family, friends, education and work.
"Social media helps the criminals pursue their trade," said
Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner for specialist operations
for London's Metropolitan Police.
JPMorgan's Wexler said that the bank is not offering credit
monitoring to its customers because no financial information,
account data or personally identifiable information was
compromised.
JPMorgan disclosed at the end of August that it suspected it
had been the victim of a cyberattack, and said it had hired
outside forensics experts to help it investigate the matter,
which law enforcement is also probing.
In a letter to investors in April, JPMorgan Chase Chairman
and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told investors that the bank
expects to spend more than $250 million on cybersecurity this
year, with about 1,000 people focused on the area. The bank's
efforts will grow exponentially in the coming years, he added.
