Oct 4 About nine other banks and brokerages were
infiltrated by the same group of hackers who recently attacked
computer systems at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the New York
Times reported late on Friday, citing unnamed people briefed on
the matter.
The report, which could not be independently verified and
did not identify any of the victims beyond JPMorgan, said it was
not clear how serious the attacks had been.
JPMorgan said on Thursday that names and contact
information for some 83 million household and small business
customers were stolen, making it one of the biggest data
breaches in history.
The New York Times said the breadth of the attacks and
uncertainty about the motives of the hackers are troubling U.S.
policymakers and intelligence officials.
Representatives with the U.S. Secret Service could not be
reached for comment on Saturday morning. The Secret Service is
investigating the attack on JPMorgan.
Here is a link to the full New York Times report: nyti.ms/1s015XI
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Catherine Evans)