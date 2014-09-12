Sept 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it had not seen any unusual customer fraud related to a recent cyber attack on the bank.

Chase customers will not be liable for unauthorized transactions on their account provided they promptly alerted the bank, it said in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1wi92qX)

JPMorgan said last month it was investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement authorities to determine the scope. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)