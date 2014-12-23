Dec 22 A computer breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co
earlier this year could have been avoided if the bank
had installed a simple security fix to an overlooked server in
its network, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed
on investigations.
In October, JPMorgan Chase revealed that names, addresses,
phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83
million accounts were exposed when the bank's computer systems
were compromised by hackers, making it one of the biggest data
breaches in history.
The weak spot at the bank appears to have been a very basic
one - the bank did not use a double authentication scheme, known
as two-factor authentication, the paper reported. (nyti.ms/1zdvK32)
JPMorgan's security team had apparently neglected upgrading
one of its network servers with the dual password scheme, the
newspaper said, citing people who did not want to be identified
because the investigation into the attack was incomplete.
Officials at JP Morgan were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Earlier this month, U.S. regulators said they were stepping
up efforts to examine financial institutions' defenses to ward
off cyber attacks, as a top FBI official warned of new
"increasingly complex" threats to the financial sector.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)