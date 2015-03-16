March 16 Federal authorities investigating the
data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co are increasingly
confident that a criminal case will be filed against the hackers
in the coming months, the New York Times reported, citing people
briefed on the investigation.
Last October, JP Morgan revealed that names, addresses,
phone numbers and email addresses of about 83 million customers
were exposed when the bank's computer systems were compromised
by hackers, making it one of the biggest data breaches in
history.
Law enforcement officials believe that several of the
suspects are "gettable," meaning that they live in a country
with which the United States has an extradition treaty, the
newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1Ckt7T8)
The case is advancing quickly partly because the attack was
not as sophisticated as initially believed, and law enforcement
authorities were able to identify at least some suspects early
on, the newspaper said.
The investigation is being handled at the highest levels of
law enforcement, with the FBI in New York assigning several
senior agents to the matter along with a top prosecutor with the
computer crimes division at Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's office, the newspaper said.
Officials at JPMorgan, the FBI and Bharara's office were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)