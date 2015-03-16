(Adds JPMorgan's "no comment")
March 16 Federal authorities investigating the
data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co are confident that a
criminal case will be filed against the hackers in the coming
months, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on
the investigation.
JPMorgan said last October that names, addresses, phone
numbers and email addresses of about 83 million customers were
exposed in a hacking attack, making it one of the biggest data
breaches in history.
Law enforcement officials believe that several of the
suspects are "gettable," meaning that they live in a country
with which the United States has an extradition treaty, the
newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/1Ckt7T8)
The case is advancing quickly partly because the attack was
not as sophisticated as initially believed, and law enforcement
authorities were able to identify at least some suspects early
on, the Times reported.
The investigation is being handled at the highest levels of
law enforcement, with the FBI in New York assigning several
senior agents to the matter along with a top prosecutor with the
computer crimes division at Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's office, the newspaper said.
JPMorgan officials declined to comment.
The FBI and Bharara's office were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)