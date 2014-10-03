By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan is investigating the security breach at JPMorgan Chase &
Co., according to a spokeswoman.
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen also is probing
the hacking incident, Reuters reported earlier.
Other attorneys general offices are "very concerned," and
sharing information, said William Brauch, director of the Iowa
Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Division.
News of the actions comes a day after the No. 1 U.S. bank by
assets revealed 83 million customer records were exposed when
its computer systems were compromised by hackers.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)