BRIEF-Fire at Syncrude oil sands plant extinguished
* Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning
NEW YORK Oct 3 Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is investigating the massive data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The office has been in contact with JPMorgan Chase about the incident since it first surfaced in August, the person said.
On Thursday, JPMorgan revealed the scope of the breach, saying names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small business accounts were exposed when its computer systems were compromised by hackers.
Other state attorneys general are "very concerned and sharing information" about the incident amongst themselves, another source said, although a multi-state group to probe the matter has not yet formed.
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Thursday to approve a 2018 budget that would bolster military programs and begin building a wall on the southern border with Mexico while drastically cutting many federal agencies.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.