PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 10 An Oklahoma court ordered JP Morgan Chase & Co to restore ExxonMobil shares, valued at about $20 million, to a trust for causing substantial losses through "ill-advised" investments.
The court said the bank breached numerous fiduciary duties it owed as trustee by "negligently and recklessly" subjecting ExxonMobil shares, owned by Carolyn S. Burford Trust, to risky variable prepaid forward (VPF) contracts.
The bank was ordered to restore to the trust 220,122 shares of ExxonMobil lost under the VPF investment strategy.
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct