By David Henry and Jim Finkle
| NEW YORK/BOSTON
NEW YORK/BOSTON Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is warning some 465,000 holders of prepaid cash cards
issued by the bank that their personal information may have been
accessed by hackers who attacked its network in July.
The cards were issued for corporations to pay employees and
for government agencies to issue tax refunds, unemployment
compensation and other benefits.
JPMorgan said on Wednesday it detected that its web servers
used by its site www.ucard.chase.com had been breached in the
middle of September. It then fixed the issue and reported it to
law enforcement.
Bank spokesman Michael Fusco said that in the months since
the breach was discovered the bank has been investigating to
find out exactly which accounts were involved and what pieces of
information could have been taken. He declined to discuss how
the attackers breached the bank's network.
Fusco said the bank is notifying the cardholders, who
account for about 2 percent of its roughly 25 million UCard
users, about the breach because it cannot rule out the
possibility that their personal information was among the data
removed from its servers.
The bank typically keeps the personal information of its
customers encrypted, or scrambled, as a security precaution.
However, during the course of the breach, personal data
belonging to those customers had temporarily appeared in plain
text in files the computers use to log activity.
The bank believes "a small amount" of data was taken, but
not critical personal information such as social security
numbers, birth dates and email addresses.
Cyber criminals covet such data because it can be used to
open bank accounts, obtain credit cards and engage in identity
theft. Many states require banks to notify customers if they
believe there is any chance that such information may have been
taken in a breach.
The bank is also offering the cardholders a year of free
credit-monitoring services.
The warning only affects the bank's UCard users, not holders
of debit cards, credit cards or prepaid Liquid cards.
Fusco said the bank has not found that any funds were stolen
as a result of the breach and that it has no evidence that other
crimes have been committed. As a result, it is not issuing
replacement cards.
The spokesman declined to identify the government agencies
and businesses whose customers it had warned about the breach.
Fox 8 News in New Orleans reported on its website that three
Louisiana agencies were notified by the bank on Wednesday that
the personally identifiable information of some state citizens
may have been exposed.
State officials could not be reached for comment late
Wednesday.
The bank said it does not know who was behind the attack,
though the Secret Service and FBI are investigating the matter.
Businesses and government agencies are increasingly using
prepaid cards because they are easier to cash than paper checks.
Yet the vast stores of data behind payment cards of all
kinds have created new risks. In 2007 some 41 million credit and
debit card numbers from major retailers, including the owner of
T.J. Maxx stores, were stolen.
In May of this year U.S. prosecutors said a global
cybercrime ring had stolen $45 million from banks by hacking
into credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from
automated teller machines in 27 countries.