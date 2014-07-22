BRIEF-FCPT announces acquisition of a McAlister's Deli property for $2.4 mln
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
July 22 JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a deal to sell half its private equity business, One Equity Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan is in advanced discussions with investment firms Lexington Partners LP and Carlyle Group LP's unit AlpInvest Partners, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1nkvk8W)
JPMorgan has no plans to invest in One Equity funds in the future, the Journal said citing the people.
Reuters had earlier reported that One Equity Partners had investments valued at more than $4 billion, according to sources.
The bank announced last July it was spinning off One Equity, its last remaining private equity operation, because the unit was not core.
Representatives for JPMorgan and Lexington Partners were unavailable for comment.
A spokesperson for Carlyle Group declined to comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal miner, struck a series of last-minute deals with some opponents of its plan to exit an $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, lawyers said in court on Thursday.