April 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it was working on Tuesday to reverse duplicate charges made against some customer accounts for debit card purchases in the New York City area.

The bank discovered the computer programming problem on Monday and has apologized with messages on Twitter and on its telephone customer service lines, said spokesman Michael Fusco.

Fusco could not say how many customers were affected.

