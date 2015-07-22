SYDNEY, July 22 (IFR) - JP Morgan (A3/A/A+) has
announced a new 10.5-year self-led senior unsecured fixed-rate
Kangaroo bond offering that is expected to price today or
tomorrow.
The transaction represents a significant tenor extension
from Australian dollar bonds' traditional five-year sweet spot
to attract yield-hungry investors.
Wells Fargo issued a rare public 10-year senior unsecured
Kangaroo bond from either a domestic or international bank in
August 2014 with an upsized A$200 million ($146 million) print.
Since the start of 2013 there have been just three senior
10-year issues from domestic lenders with ANZ, NAB and Westpac
selling one each in the covered format, the last of which was in
March 2014.
JP Morgan raised A$725 million from last December's
dual-tranche offering of five-year Kangaroos priced at 110bp
over BBSW and asset swaps.
(Reporting By John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)