* Departures to follow $2 bln loss on derivatives trades
* Executive Ina Drew made over $15 mln a year
* CEO Dimon continues admitting mistakes
By David Henry
May 13 Three top executives involved with a
failed hedging strategy that cost JPMorgan Chase & Co at
least $2 billion and tarnished its reputation are expected to
leave the bank this week, sources close to the matter said on
Sunday.
The bank - the biggest in the United States by assets - is
expected to accept the resignation of Ina Drew, its New
York-based chief investment officer and one of its highest-paid
executives, in the next few days, the sources said. Two of
Drew's subordinates who were involved with the trades,
London-based Achilles Macris and Javier Martin-Artajo, are
expected to be asked to leave, they said.
The departures come after the unit Drew runs, known as the
Chief Investment Office, mismanaged a large portfolio of
derivatives tied to the creditworthiness of bonds, according to
bank executives. The portfolio included layers of instruments
used in hedging that became too complicated to work and too big
to unwind quickly in the esoteric, thinly traded market.
Drew had repeatedly offered to resign in recent weeks , after
the magnitude of the debacle became clear, according to one of
the sources. But the resignation was not immediately accepted
because of Drew's past performance at the bank.
Until the loss was disclosed late on Thursday, Drew was
considered one of the best managers of balance sheet risks. She
earned more than $15 million in each of the last two years.
"Ina is an amazing investor," said a money manager who knows
Drew, but who declined to be quoted by name. "She's done a
really good job over a lot of years. But they only remember your
last trade."
'SLOPPY', 'STUPID'
While departures had been expected in the wake of the
trading losses, JPMorgan appeared to be moving swiftly. In
disclosing the losses on Thursday, CEO Jamie Dimon said only
that the bank was continuing to investigate and would take
disciplinary action with those involved.
The losses have deeply marred JPMorgan's reputation for risk
management, prompted a downgrade in its credit ratings and
thrown an unflattering spotlight on Dimon, who had become
perhaps America's best-known banker and a cavalier critic of
increased regulation.
On Sunday, Dimon's bravado was badly burnished when the New
York Times reported remarks he made recently at a dinner party
in Dallas. Dimon called arguments about too-big-to-fail banks -
arguments made by former Federal Reserve chief Paul Volcker and
Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
- "infantile" and "nonfactual," according to the Times.
Dimon is himself a board member of the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York. Elizabeth Warren called for him to resign that post
on Sunday. Warren, who chaired the congressional committee that
oversaw the bank bailout program known as TARP and is currently
running for the Senate, said he should not be on the panel
advising the Fed on bank management and oversight.
"We need to stop the cycle of bankers taking on risky
activities, getting bailed out by the taxpayers, then using
their army of lobbyists to water down regulations," Warren said.
Dimon certainly has struck a more contrite pose since
revealing the losses. In an interview that aired on Sunday, he
told NBC's "Meet the Press" program that the bank's handling and
oversight of the derivative portfolio was "sloppy" and "stupid"
and that executives had reacted badly to warnings last month
that the bank had large losses in derivatives trading. He said
executives were "completely wrong" in public statements they
made in April after being challenged over the trades in news
reports.
"We got very defensive. And people started justifying
everything we did," Dimon said. "We told you something that was
completely wrong a mere four weeks ago."
The loss, and Dimon's failure to heed the warnings, have
become major embarrassments and have given regulators new
arguments for tightening controls on big banks and requiring
them to hold more capital to cushion possible losses.
JPMorgan lost $15 billion in stock market value the day
after the announcement. Analysts were shocked that Dimon did not
have as much control of the company's derivatives book as they
had thought. Before the loss, Dimon had been widely praised for
successfully managing the company through the credit bubble and
the financial crisis.
His strategy in dealing with the issue has been to apologize
repeatedly and say straight-forwardly that he and the bank
erred. He has not, however, been willing to describe the exact
trading positions, for hear of giving traders in the market
information with which to inflict deeper losses.
PAYING THE PRICE
Dimon did not explain in the NBC interview why the trades
went wrong. He had declined on Thursday, too, to describe
details of the trades when pressed by analysts. He said the
positions were first designed to hedge risks in the bank's
investments. "The strategy we had was badly vetted," Dimon said
in the interview. "It was badly monitored. It should never have
happened."
The bank hasn't said much publicly about the trades. But
others in the market say they involved complex layers of credit
default swaps, the same instruments that were central to the
financial crisis. JPMorgan helped create the CDS market in the
1990s. But its trades have become ever more complex, involving
indexes and derivatives based on corporate bonds. The
instruments were known as "synthetic," because they trade the
risk of default without trading the underlying bonds.
Under Drew, JPMorgan's CIO unit had layered these trades in
ways that exposed the bank to moves in both directions in the
value of the bonds, according to CDS traders not at JPMorgan who
spoke on condition of anonymity. Because these markets are so
thinly traded, and JPMorgan's positions were so large, it was
impossible for the bank to exit quickly when the positions
soured.
Dimon said the bank could lose $3 billion or more as it
unwinds the positions in the coming months.
The debacle provides ammunition to advocates already calling
for tougher regulation of banks, Dimon said. "This is a very
unfortunate and inopportune time to have had this kind of
mistake," he said.
Dimon has been the most outspoken bank executive in arguing
that new regulations being finalized and implemented by the U.S.
government go too far. "We hurt ourselves and our credibility,"
he said in the NBC interview. "We got to fully expect and pay
the price for that." He said the huge trading loss was not "life
threatening" to JPMorgan.
Dimon is scheduled to speak on Tuesday at the bank's annual
meeting in Tampa, Florida.
(Reporting by David Henry and Carrick Mollenkamp in New York
and Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina.; Editing by
Alwyn Scott, Marguerita Choy and Ian Geoghegan)