UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 5
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co will begin raising deposit rates for some of its biggest clients in January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The bank's deposit-rate increase will affect most institutional clients and the size of the increases will vary, the Journal reported, citing the person. (on.wsj.com/1QSvVPE)
Earlier this month, major U.S. banks raised their prime rates, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, for the first time since 2006, following a rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SINGAPORE, April 5 ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday as the yen rally paused, although investor caution ahead of an upcoming U.S.-China summit limited the gains.