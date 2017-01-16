(Repeats story without changes)
By David Henry
NEW YORK Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock
analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives
for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more
banking online.
Giving up real estate, the analysts said, was an obvious way
the bank could save money when interest income was flagging and
regulatory and legal costs were climbing.
But executives at the largest U.S. bank resisted. They
argued that branches are great billboards for the Chase brand
and essential to attracting people who want to open accounts or
make major transactions in person.
Now it looks like the executives were right, or at least
closer than other banks to delivering the right mix of physical
and digital customer service.
JPMorgan has grown deposits over the last five years faster
than major competitors and twice as fast as the industry,
according to analysts at Bernstein Research.
Deposits in the Chase consumer bank grew in 2016 by 11
percent, or some $61 billion, the bank said when reporting
quarterly results last week. Chase now has $607 billion in
deposits, setting it up for a massive payoff if it can keep
those funds and the company can lend them at higher interest
rates in a stronger economy.
"We've been growing our deposits very strongly and we're
going to enjoy the benefits," Chief Financial Officer Marianne
Lake said on Friday.
For the first time in roughly a decade, banks' ability to
gather deposits is poised to matter mightily to financial
performance.
Interest rates are rising and the U.S. economy, which has
been on the mend for a while, is expected to improve even more
with stimulus from federal spending and tax cuts under the new
government in Washington. Banks that did not take steps to grow
deposits while loan demand was sluggish and interest rates were
low may struggle to catch up in the coming years, experts said.
"JPMorgan has invested through the slower times," said Mike
Mayo, an analyst at CLSA who has questioned JPMorgan's branch
office strategy in the past. "Now it's time for them to try to
achieve a greater payoff."
STRUGGLES AHEAD
The full payoff is not a sure thing.
Loan demand and lending rates could fall short. The economy
might become so strong that depositors put their money to better
use. Or, lending could be so attractive that JPMorgan rivals
lure deposits away with higher and higher rates.
Wary of fickle customers, JPMorgan executives say they are
not offering high rates for deposits in a widespread,
indiscriminate manner.
"We have among the lowest rates paid for deposits in the
industry," Lake said in a conference call with journalists on
Friday. "We've been very disciplined."
The Bernstein analysis concurred, finding that JPMorgan
offers relatively little for deposits.
Still, the bank has been using promotions to get more people
in the door.
For example, in recent months, Chase has been mailing offers
of a $500 cash payment to new depositors who meet certain
conditions, such as holding at least $15,000 in a savings
account for three months.
Such come-ons are a marketing expense and do not lower the
profit margin the bank reports for its deposits, Lake said.
Chase's consumer deposit profit margin has fallen for at
least five years, reaching 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter,
compared with 2.76 percent in the same period in 2011. It is
difficult for outsiders to assess how customer-acquisition costs
would depress that rate, or how many depositors lured through
promotions will stay with the bank for the long haul, taking out
the loans and paying the fees Chase expects.
FLEXING MUSCLE
Much of JPMorgan's deposit growth was born through mistakes,
the financial crisis and sheer necessity.
Before 2007, Chase, like many banks, would lose a lot of
customers each year because of poor service. Replacing them was
expensive, but the churning expense could be covered by assorted
fees, such as for overdrafts. That was sharply curtailed by
post-crisis reform. Since then, banks have focused on better
service to keep customers.
JPMorgan also took over Washington Mutual during the crisis.
WaMu had a branch network full of holes in California and
Florida, which Chase has tried to plug with new locations.
Deposit growth has been a byproduct.
Regulator demands that banks shore up funding has also been
a factor. Deposits are more stable than short-term financing
from capital markets, and new requirements on banks favor
deposits from consumers.
A big chunk of Chase's additional deposits have also come
from the bank's push to gain more investment management business
from "mass affluent" individuals, who may not be
multi-millionaires but still have a meaningful level of
household wealth. They are often Chase customers already, who
open Chase Private Client accounts through branches and are
offered perks for higher balances.
Perhaps the most substantial driver of Chase's deposit
growth? Sheer size and scale: it has more resources than
competitors to spend to build up deposits.
"It is about flexing their muscle," said Mayo.
