BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 7 A second proxy advisory firm has said that JPMorgan Chase & Co should have an independent board chairman over its chief executive officer and should have some new directors.
Glass Lewis & Co said in a report on Tuesday that shareholders should vote for a non-binding proposal calling for a chairman who is independent of the chief executive. Jamie Dimon now holds both positions.
Glass Lewis also recommended against re-electing six of the 11 directors on the board.
The report follows similar advice last week from ISS Proxy Advisor Services ahead of the bank's annual meeting on May 21. Both firms said the company's $6.2 billion "London Whale" trading loss showed that the board failed in its oversight of executives.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman said over the weekend that the company disagreed with ISS's views. The board has said it opposes the proposal for an independent chairman and that the company's handling of the trading loss shows its current governance works.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: