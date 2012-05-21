BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
NEW YORK May 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank has suspended its repurchases of its stock but is maintaining its dividend, while working down losing trades in credit derivatives.
Dimon was speaking at the Deutsche Bank Securities Global Financial Services Investor Conference in New York. The bank announced on May 10 that it had lost at least $2 billion mishandling a portfolio of credit derivatives.
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp