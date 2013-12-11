Dec 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon said on Wednesday he was thankful congressional leaders
had reached a budget deal and was "less worried" about the
impact of an eventual scaling back of the Federal Reserve's
market-friendly stimulus measures.
The agreement on the federal budget was good for business
confidence, Dimon said at an investor conference in New York,
adding he would send thank-you notes to congressional leaders.
Business demand for loans should rise to more normal levels
as confidence rises, and demand for investment banking services
in 2014 would be stronger than many people expect, he said.
Higher interest rates that would come with a Fed tapering would
be good for the bank, he said.
Touching on a wide range of topics, Dimon described public
attention to investigations of the bank by regulators and law
enforcers as "really, really painful."
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, recently reached
a $13 billion settlement of a range of government claims over
bad mortgage securities, and struck another deal with regulators
to pay about $1 billion for its "London Whale" derivatives
trading debacle.