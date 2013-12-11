* Dimon says U.S. economic growth can top 3 pct in 2014
* Settling government allegations was best, despite cost
* Bank's risk management, regulatory compliance costs up
Dec 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie
Dimon said on Wednesday he was thankful congressional leaders
had reached a budget deal and was "less worried" about the
impact of an eventual scaling back of the Federal Reserve's
market-friendly stimulus measures.
The agreement on the federal budget was good for business
confidence, Dimon said at an investor conference in New York,
adding he would send thank-you notes to congressional leaders.
"This budget deal is a big deal...because we don't have to
go through that crisis again," Dimon said, referring to a
stalemate earlier this year that threatened a government debt
default.
Business demand for loans should rise to more normal levels
as confidence rises, and demand for investment banking services
in 2014 would be stronger than many people expect, he said.
Higher interest rates that would come with a Fed tapering of its
$85 billion a month in bond purchases would be good for the
bank, he said.
"The U.S. economy can easily grow at 3 percent-plus next
year," he said.
Touching on a wide range of topics, Dimon described public
attention to investigations of the bank by regulators and law
enforcers as "really, really painful."
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, recently reached
a $13 billion settlement of a range of government claims over
bad mortgage securities and struck another deal with regulators
to pay about $1 billion for its "London Whale" derivatives
trading debacle.
BETTER TO SETTLE THAN FIGHT
Dimon said some shareholders had privately urged him to
fight the allegations in court, but said settling the
investigations was the better of the bank's two bad choices.
Fighting the allegations might not have saved the company
any money in the end and could have taken two to five years
during which bank employees would have had to endure questioning
and the company would have been subject to relentless news
stories.
"You may have paid a premium to settle, but we thought it
was the far better thing to do," Dimon said.
Still, Dimon said the bank had been "forced" in the $13
billion settlement to give up some indemnification claims
against a receivership operated by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation for some assets and liabilities left from the
failure of lender Washington Mutual, which JPMorgan bought from
the FDIC during the financial crisis.
"If you are going to buy a bank from the FDIC, you have to
say what are those indemnities worth if later on the government
can tell you you have to give them up," Dimon said.
The bank's annual cost of risk management and regulatory
compliance has gone up by $2 billion, Dimon said, which is
double the increase JPMorgan had expected earlier this year.
The company is offsetting the increase with cost-saving
measures in other areas so that total expenses, excluding
litigation costs, in 2014 will be lower than in 2013, he said.
The bank has said expenses, aside from lawsuits, this year will
total $59.5 billion to $60 billion.
JPMorgan was sanctioned in January by regulators for
weaknesses in risk and compliance controls, as well as
short-comings in anti-money laundering processes.