SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 Jamie Dimon, the chief
executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said on Monday that he
struggled with having to publicly disclose in July that he had
throat cancer.
Dimon, speaking at an annual JPMorgan conference on
healthcare, said he had little choice but to go public with his
illness because his condition had deteriorated noticeably. He
lost 35 pounds during his cancer fight, which included
chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
Dimon, 58, said early last month that test results showed he
was free of cancer following the treatment.
He said at the conference that he thought more deeply about
healthcare after becoming ill. "It took a village to take care
of just me," he said.
Dimon said he had received new drugs and treatments
developed by some of the executives in the room at the
healthcare conference in San Francisco.
Dimon also talked about how JPMorgan, the biggest bank in
the United States by assets, had fallen short in protecting data
last year when customer names and addresses were lost in a
security breach.
The company did not impose dual authentication requirements
for access to data in all places. "We had a little problem with
that," Dimon said.
(Reporting by Christina Farr in San Francisco. Additional
reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)