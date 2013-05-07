BRIEF-CobalTech Announces Debt Settlement
* To settle about $1.35 million debt owed, in exchange for issuance of aggregate of 3.39 million shares at deemed price of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 7 A second proxy advisory firm has said that JPMorgan Chase & Co should have an independent board chairman over its chief executive officer, according to a published report.
The recommendation from Glass Lewis & Co follows similar advice last week from ISS Proxy Advisor Services ahead of the bank's annual meeting on May 21. ISS said the company's "London Whale" trading loss had shown the board failed in its oversight of executives, including CEO Jamie Dimon.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: