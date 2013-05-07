NEW YORK May 7 A second proxy advisory firm has said that JPMorgan Chase & Co should have an independent board chairman over its chief executive officer, according to a published report.

The recommendation from Glass Lewis & Co follows similar advice last week from ISS Proxy Advisor Services ahead of the bank's annual meeting on May 21. ISS said the company's "London Whale" trading loss had shown the board failed in its oversight of executives, including CEO Jamie Dimon.