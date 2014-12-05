UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds details, shares)
Dec 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said medical tests showed "no evidence of cancer in my body," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets rose as much as 2.7 percent to a 14-year high of $63.06 in late morning trading.
JPMorgan said in July that Dimon, 58, had been diagnosed with throat cancer, but the ailment was curable.
Dimon said on Friday his treatment ended a few months ago, although his health would be monitored for several years.
He said he was following the advice he gives others - "take care of your health first."
JPMorgan's shares were up 2.4 percent at $62.85 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts