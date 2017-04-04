NEW YORK, April 4 Jamie Dimon, chief executive
of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday devoted one-third of
his annual letter to shareholders to arguments for reforming
regulations, particular those on bank capital and liquidity, as
well as home mortgage loan financing.
Dimon said that current regulations are inconsistent and
have left banks with "too much capital," some of which could be
used to "finance the economy without sacrificing safety."
The 17,349-word letter also warned that anti-trade policies
could be disruptive and that geopolitical risks are in a
"heightened state."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)