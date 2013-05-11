May 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chairman and
CEO Jamie Dimon said he may consider leaving the bank where he
has held the top post since 2005, if shareholders vote to split
his duties, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Shareholders will vote later this month at an annual meeting
in Tampa, Florida, on a non-binding proposal to separate the
chairman and chief executive roles after a more than $6 billion
trading loss last year raised questions about risk oversight.
At first, Dimon said he would not comment publicly on what
he would do if the vote went against him, but when pressed he
added that the worst-case scenario would be to leave the bank,
the newspaper said, citing sources that attended a private
meeting at the company's New York headquarters.
Results of the vote will be announced on May 21, but it
remains unclear what the board will do if the proposal passes.
Among the investors who attended Monday's meeting, the
Journal said, were top 10 shareholders Fidelity Investments and
MFS Investment Management, as well as TIAA-CREF Asset Management
and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investors Services and
Glass Lewis & Co said that the losing "London Whale" derivatives
trades that cost the bank $6.2 billion last year showed the
board had failed in its oversight of JPMorgan executives. The
firms also recommended that some board members not be
re-elected.
Two ranking JPMorgan Chase directors issued a letter to
shareholders on Friday, arguing against recommendations. The
letter, signed by presiding director Lee Raymond and corporate
governance and nominating committee chairman William Weldon,
said the advisory firms focused too narrowly on the trading
losses and that the changes would be disruptive and not in
shareholders' best interests.
A similar proposal to split the roles garnered the approval
of 40 percent of shareholders last year.