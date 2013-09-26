By Ross Kerber
| CHICAGO Sept 26
CHICAGO Sept 26 The head of JPMorgan Chase &
Co's audit committee acknowledged on Thursday that the bank had
made mistakes and said it has tried to learn from them.
"We've got these things that we actually are guilty of and
we've got to fix them," said Laban Jackson, the head of the
audit committee of JPMorgan's board of directors.
"It's embarrassing for the board," he added. Jackson spoke
at a conference at a downtown Chicago hotel on Thursday.
The remarks could underscore the bank's eagerness to resolve
the raft of regulatory investigations it now faces. Earlier on
Thursday, JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon met with U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder in Washington to discuss a
settlement to end investigations into its sales of shoddy
mortgage securities leading up to the financial crisis.
In Chicago, Jackson spoke publicly with Anne Sheehan, chair
of the Council of Institutional Investors, which sponsored the
event.
Jackson did not discuss in detail the bank's settlement
talks with regulators.
But he did offer a picture of some board decision making and
vowed that it would try to become more open with investors. When
Sheehan, as moderator, suggested that many directors would not
share the same goal, Jackson replied, "That's got to change, and
you guys have to drive it."
Asked what he learned from JPMorgan's troubles, Jackson said
that while few boards or managers could stop malfeasance,
JPMorgan made sure its response to problems like the so-called
"London whale" trading losses were correct, such as by bringing
in law firms to investigate its actions.
Jackson quoted JPMorgan's top director, former Exxon Mobil
CEO Lee Raymond, as saying: "our job is to get the respect back
in the market."
Jackson received a polite reception from attendees at the
conference, which included hundreds of officials from state
pension funds, endowments and other institutions.
Several said, however, they wished the directors had taken a
harder line. "I think he was very light on the board's
self-evaluation," said Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of
CtW Investment Group, an adviser to union pension funds. CtW
previously had opposed Jackson's re-election to the board.
Jackson noted that after problems emerged, JPMorgan had
clawed back millions of dollars from executives, demoted some
and fired others to send a strong message the bank's rules and
culture had to be respected.
"I don't know what else we could have done because we're not
allowed to shoot people," Jackson said. "That's what happened.
I'm sorry to all you shareholders."