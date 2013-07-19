BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
July 19 Two directors on the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co who received relatively low votes for re-election at the company's annual meeting in May have retired.
David Cote is stepping down after more than five years on the board and Ellen Futter is leaving after 16 years, the company said in a statement on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management business said on Tuesday it would launch its new robo-adviser Intuitive Investor later this year in a bid to develop a new revenue stream from existing Millennial customers who may be looking to open their first investment account in a crowded online market.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Tuesday, with Bank of Montreal leading heavyweight banks higher after its earnings beat expectations while energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc weighed.