July 19 Two JPMorgan Chase & Co
directors who sat on the board's risk committee in the run-up to
the London Whale trading debacle have retired, the bank said on
Friday, and a source said the company expects to name
replacements who are risk or finance experts soon.
Investors have been pressuring the bank to add directors
with financial skills after the trading losses that came to
light last year. Lee Raymond, the lead independent director at
the bank, said at its annual meeting in May that the board was
listening to shareholders and would make changes.
With the bank lining up two new directors, long-time board
members David Cote and Ellen Futter felt comfortable stepping
down, the person familiar with the matter said.
Shareholder advisory groups had recommended investors not
re-elect Cote, chairman and chief executive of Honeywell
International Inc, and Futter, head of the American
Museum of Natural History, at the annual meeting.
Although the two won enough votes to be re-elected - Futter
received 53.1 percent of the vote and Cote received 59.3 percent
- most of their peers received at least 90 percent approval.
Shareholders have told Reuters that they have continued to
agitate for changes on the board since the meeting.
In a statement, Futter said that having worked as a JPMorgan
director since the mid-1990s, she thought it was time to step
down. Cote cited the increasing demands on directors of
companies in the financial services sector and his limited
personal time.
The board expects to name new directors "as the year goes
on," Raymond, the presiding director, said in the statement on
Friday.
Two major advisory firms had also recommended investors vote
against director James Crown, who was also on the risk committee
when JPMorgan announced the London Whale derivatives trades that
ultimately cost the bank more than $6.2 billion and damaged its
reputation.
Crown, who is president of a large private investment firm
and received 57 percent of the vote, will stay on the board, the
person said. The other member of the four-person risk panel is
Timothy Flynn, a retired chairman of accounting firm KPMG
International who joined the board after the derivatives trades
had been made.
Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of the CtW Investment
Group, which had campaigned against the directors, issued a
statement calling the resignations "a good first step" and
adding that he hopes the board "will now completely overhaul how
it manages risk."
AFTER LOSSES, CHANGE
JPMorgan lost more than $6.2 billion last year from bad bets
on credit derivatives, an episode that shook both the bank's
management and its investors. Many shareholders argued that
Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon was not receiving
enough oversight from his board and needed more checks on his
power, particularly from the risk committee.
A group of shareholders tried to strip Dimon of his
chairmanship in the bank's proxy vote, but Dimon won 68 percent
approval to continue to head the board of directors. That
percentage exceeded last year's 60 percent approval.
Many investors feared Dimon would quit if stripped of the
title, (ID:nL2N0E20MO) but he has since said he would not.
In Friday's statement from the bank, Dimon said of Cote and
Futter, "We have learned a great deal from both of them and will
miss having them as members of our board."