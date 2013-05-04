NEW YORK May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co
shareholders should vote against re-election of three board
members because they failed to properly oversee risk-taking that
led to $6.2 billion of losses on the so-called "London Whale"
trades, an influential proxy advisory firm said.
ISS Proxy Advisory Services said in a report released late
Friday that directors David Cote, James Crown and Ellen Flutter
should not be re-elected at the company's upcoming annual
meeting because of "material failures of stewardship and risk
oversight."
The firm also renewed its recommendation from a year ago
that CEO and Chairman of the Board Jamie Dimon lose one of those
two titles.
The company issued a statement saying it disagrees with ISS.