BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
NEW YORK May 10 Two ranking JPMorgan Chase & Co directors issued a letter to shareholders on Friday arguing against recommendations by proxy advisory firms to split the duties of Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and vote against some directors.
The board is unanimous in its view that it is best for Dimon to hold both roles and that the current governance structure "is working effectively," according to the letter signed by presiding director Lee Raymond and William Weldon, who is chairman of the corporate governance and nominating committee.
The letter warned that a vote against current directors or to split the CEO and chairman roles "could be disruptive to the company and is not in shareholders' best interests."
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)