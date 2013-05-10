May 10 Jamie Dimon, the Chief executive and chairman of the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co, should not hold both roles, a United Kingdom pension fund adviser said on Friday.

PIRC, or Pension & Investment Research Consultants, an adviser to funds on shareholder issues, recommended in a report that investors vote against re-electing Dimon and five more of JPMorgan's 11 directors at the company's annual meeting on May 21.

The firm also said shareholders should vote for a resolution calling on the board to have a chairman who is independent from company executives.