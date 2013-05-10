BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
May 10 Jamie Dimon, the Chief executive and chairman of the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co, should not hold both roles, a United Kingdom pension fund adviser said on Friday.
PIRC, or Pension & Investment Research Consultants, an adviser to funds on shareholder issues, recommended in a report that investors vote against re-electing Dimon and five more of JPMorgan's 11 directors at the company's annual meeting on May 21.
The firm also said shareholders should vote for a resolution calling on the board to have a chairman who is independent from company executives.
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.