BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday raised its estimate of possible legal risks in excess of reserves to $6.1 billion from $6.0 billion.
The new estimate was included in the company's annual 10K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The previous estimate was made in a quarterly filing in November.
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inspired entertainment - expects to begin to deploy its virtual sports products in greece, following opap's reiteration of agreement announced in sept 2016
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results