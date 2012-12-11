MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co expanded its disclosures to investors after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff challenged the investment bank on dozens of its descriptions of its businesses and compensation policies.
The changes were described in more than 50 pages of letters released on Tuesday between the SEC and JPMorgan.
The correspondence, in four exchanges from June 15, 2011 to Feb. 14 of this year, covered more than 70 points raised by the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance over JPMorgan's disclosures in its 10-K annual report for 2010 and its 10-Q report for the first quarter of 2011.
The staff challenged JPMorgan's descriptions of its risk factors, its possible losses on home equity mortgages, its exposure to European debtors, and its accounts of its executive compensation criteria.
In the majority of cases, JPMorgan said it would disclose more information or add clarifying statements in future filings. In other cases, the SEC let stand JPMorgan's explanation that the information being asked about was not available or was not material to the company.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.