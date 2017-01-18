BRIEF-SDX Energy says proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge said New York-based JPMorgan has paid at least 93 women in four different job categories less than comparable male coworkers over the last five years. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE