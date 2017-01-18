Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.

The department in a complaint filed with an administrative judge said New York-based JPMorgan has paid at least 93 women in four different job categories less than comparable male coworkers over the last five years. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)