July 28 Bain Capital's credit arm, Sankaty
Advisors, is buying the debt portfolio of JPMorgan's principal
investment group for more than $1 billion, the Financial Times
reported.
Sankaty won an auction for JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Global Special Opportunities Group portfolio, which contains
junior loans in North America and Europe as well as securities
in Asia and Australia, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1AnRNHZ)
The deal is set to be announced on Monday, FT said.
Sankaty, which has $24 billion under management, is likely
to hire many of the JPMorgan employees who built the portfolio,
the report said.
