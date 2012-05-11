WASHINGTON May 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co
made big donations to U.S. presidential campaigns, particularly
Mitt Romney's, as it lobbied against financial regulations,
according to a Reuters analysis of campaign financial reports on
Friday.
JPMorgan Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who has
been an ally of President Barack Obama, parlayed his bank's
reputation as a white knight during the financial crisis into
the position of champion of a beleaguered industry fighting
against what it decries as excessive regulation.
But a $2 billion trading loss has diminished his credibility
and has already provoked calls to get tougher on big banks.
Dimon has been particularly critical of the so-called Volcker
rule that proposes to ban proprietary trading by such
institutions.
Romney's campaign raised $358,219 from employees of JPMorgan
and its affiliates through the end of March and the Republican
National Committee raised an additional $39,758 from JPMorgan
employees and the company's Political Action Committee.
Romney Victory, a joint fundraising committee that splits
its receipts between the Romney campaign and the RNC, has yet to
report contributions.
Through March, the Obama campaign and the Democratic
National Committee together had raised $156,769 from employees
of JPMorgan and its affiliates, including $64,997 raised by the
Obama Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that splits
receipts between the Obama campaign and the DNC.
Once on the short list of Obama's candidates to be Treasury
Secretary, Dimon has for more than a year been fighting the
administration publicly and privately over the Dodd-Frank
financial regulation bill.
A lifelong Democrat from Chicago, Dimon said during a forum
in Ohio this week that he was now just "barely" a Democrat, the
Columbus Dispatch reported on Thursday.
Dimon has personally made no contribution to either
presidential campaign this cycle, according to the campaign
financial reports.
(Reporting By Alexander Cohen and Patricia Zengerle; Writing by
Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh)