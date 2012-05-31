May 31 Lawrence Eagles, JPMorgan's global head of oil research for nearly four years, left the firm this week, two industry sources said on Thursday.

Eagles, former chief analyst at the International Energy Agency in Paris between 2003 and 2008, is among a dozen or so senior Wall Street analysts who trace their careers back more than a decade, before oil became a mainstream asset class.

After working for brokerage GNI-Man Financial and at the IEA, he joined JPMorgan in September 2008, around the time Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and commodities chief Blythe Masters started to aggressively grow the bank's raw materials business, after absorbing rival Bear Stearns during the financial crisis.

Reached by email, Eagles declined to comment on his departure. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan also declined to comment. It was not clear what Eagles would do next or why he left the firm.

In the last 4 years JPMorgan's commodities arm has grown further with the purchase of RBS Sempra's trading desks and physical commodity assets to now rival Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as the dominant Wall Street commodity firms. (r.reuters.com/cur86s)

Since August 2010 Eagles has worked under JPMorgan's chief commodity strategist Colin Fenton, a former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund manager.

In February, Eagles forecast Brent crude oil prices would average $119 a barrel this year.

So far in 2012 Brent has averaged $117.08 a barrel, according to Reuters calculations. But prices plunged 15 percent in May, their biggest monthly loss since 2008, closing at $101.87 a barrel on Thursday. (Reporting By David Sheppard and Jonathan Leff)